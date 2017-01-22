How Fulani herdsmen killed my husband, son – widow

Murna Yakubu, a 60-year-old widow from Katsina has narrated how suspected Fulani herdsmen killed her husband and son.

In a recent interview with Punch, the widow said her husband was shot by herdsmen in military uniform.

She said, “In November 2016, we were at home with the children chatting when we suddenly heard gunshots. We thought the shooting was taking place in a neighbouring community. I was at home while my husband was at the village square. He was with the village head. Two of my children who were with him at the village square suddenly rushed home in tears to tell me that my husband and the village head were gunned down. They said the assailants wore soldier uniforms. They told me that those at the village square thought the gunmen were real soldiers who were assigned to the community to keep peace. But they were wrong.”

She also said her son was murdered by Fulani herdsmen in Goska on Christmas eve.

According to her, security agencies are aware of the hideouts of these herdsmen but have not been given orders to take action.

“The government should fish out the perpetrators. The police should go into the bush. They (security agents) know the hideout of the Fulani. The security men have told us on several occasions that they have not been given the orders to go inside the bush.”

