Fulani herdsmen rape our people, destroy farmlands – Ohaneze

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo says activities of Fulani herdsmen have left many people dead over the years, The Vanguard reports.

Nwodo said the herdsmen maim and rape people anytime they go on rampage, destroying farms in the process.

He said, “The peaceful coexistence between previously peace-loving Fulani herdsmen, who herded their cattle with long canes and our local farmers has been replaced by an era of AK-47 totting and rampaging herdsmen who kill, maim, rape our people and destroy our farms.

“Not one of them is ever arrested for illegal possession of firearms. Even those arrested in Nimbo for mercilessly killing our people remain unprosecuted by the Northern dominated law enforcement agents.”

