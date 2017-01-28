A fun and impactful day with She Leads Africa | All the photos from SLAY Festival

On Saturday January 21st, over 1,200 guests attended the very first SLAY Festival by She leads Africa, celebrating technology, innovation, culture, arts, music, and food.

The festival was held at the historical Railway Corporation in Ebute-Metta, which was graciously donated by the LEGACY 1995 Group. The group is committed to preserving and promoting the character and appearance of historic monuments, the environment and cultural entities in all parts of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -



The festival proved to be very educative and interactive with over 15 inspirational speakers, master classes, and 5 educative panel sessions.

Panel sessions included;

Getting paid in the media industry with Kemi Adetiba, Mary Remy Njoku, Stephanie Busari, moderated by Zainab Balogun

Building your brand like a Boss with Arese Ugwu and Toke Makinwa, moderated by Keturah King

Being a man in the 21st century with I, Audu Maikori and Adebola Williams, Pastor Idris Bello Osagie

From conversation to contract with Kabir Shagaya, Bukky Karibi-Whyte and Ehinomen Rose Umame moderated by Olamide Akintobi

Winning Partnerships with Fela-Durotoye and Tara Fela-Durotoye, moderated by Bukky Olowode

Women in Tech with Neku Atawodi, moderated by Afua Osei

Activities during the day included; a master class with Bolanle Olukanni (presenting with confidence), art exhibition by ALARA, an SME consultant corner for free business consultations, a virtual reality creation lab from Imisi 3D, a Beauty in Lagos manicure bar, Henna designing by The Henna place, free natural hair styling by kinky Apothecary, Hair styling by My ExtensonzNG, make up by House of Tara, make up challenge by Beauty Rev NG, music games with Trace Naija, Maggi Jollof bar and a shopping marketplace with over 40 vendors.

It was a fun and exciting day as guests also enjoyed live performances from rising soul singers Falana, Funbi and Tomi Owo at the Cointreau Cool Out Lounge.

The SLAY festival was partly powered by solar panel installations (Arnergy).

Event sponsors included Maggi Nigeria, Cointreau, ntel, Nescafe, Kinky Apothecary, The Henna Place, Beauty in Lagos, Haddassah Flowers, Doculand, MEST, Imisi 3D, Andela, Beauty Rev NG, House of Tara and My Extensionz NG.

Media partners for the SLAY Festival were YNaija, BellaNaija, TRACE Naija, Beat FM, Guardian, Okay Africa, Kamdora, Pulse, Ndani TV, Konbini, StyleVitae, DailyTimes, Genevieve, and Ebonylife TV.

`

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments