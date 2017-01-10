Sponsored, The News Blog

It was a fusion of spoken word and soul music at the Common Ground concert

Just a few weeks ago, Lagos was buzzing, as custom is. The Christmas and New Year celebrations were ubiquitous. Weekends were choke-full of events. Someone’s daughter got married to someone else’s son. The Wedding Party was finally out and the Cinemas had become like the market place.

At the same time, REZthaPoet and Isaac Geralds had just had their mini concert; Common Ground.
As promised, the concert held at Liquid Lounge to acclaim. It appears REZ and Isaac has found a way to unite spoken word and soul music in lyrical matrimony, and their ‘baby shower’ was a success.

For over an hour, the duo kept the crowd hooked with deft wordplay and melodic tunes, giving a short but stellar performance and preparing the way for their EP also titled ‘Common Ground’, to be released in February 2017. The atmosphere – the ambience of host ground Liquid Lounge perfectly lent itself to the night’s performance, allowing the sounds from the live band breathe, not swallowing the performers and vice versa. The audience was also attentive, listening with rapt attention to piece after son after piece. And when the performance was over, elated fans went offstage to chop it up with the performers, take pictures, purchase REZ’s album EXPOSIT and to ask about the EP.

“We’ve actually started the recording process. It’s a bit slow because Isaac is busy this time of the year with shows and appearances while I also have international performance commitments,” REZ said. “But – as soon as the festive season is over and I’m back in town, we’ll get it done and then, a release concert will be organized.”
We hope the duo stick to their promise, and deliver even more stellar content, the tip of which we were given a taste of last Friday (the 16th). Meanwhile, enjoy photographs from the Common Ground concert.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

New Establishment: Mr. Eazi, Ire Aderinokun, Arese Ugwu, and more… Meet the class of 2017

Entertainment Roundup: All the winners and highlights from the 74th Golden Globes , Ed Sheeran makes comeback with two new tracks | More stories

Album review: Aramide’s Suitcase is packed full of goodies

Nigeria’s past leaders tried to soothe our hearts with a hymn – did it work?

Album review: Bez’s Gbagyi Child is the sound of home

10 things to expect at AliBaba’s January 1st concert

The Thread: ‘#SoundCityMVP2016 is the new Headies…’ | Our top 10 tweets of tonight’s awards

Olamide, Korede Bello, Akpororo, Bovi, Simi, others set for Alibaba’s #January1stConcert

Olamide shines bright as #OLIC3 shuts down Lagos again [PHOTOS]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.