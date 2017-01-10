It was a fusion of spoken word and soul music at the Common Ground concert

Just a few weeks ago, Lagos was buzzing, as custom is. The Christmas and New Year celebrations were ubiquitous. Weekends were choke-full of events. Someone’s daughter got married to someone else’s son. The Wedding Party was finally out and the Cinemas had become like the market place.

At the same time, REZthaPoet and Isaac Geralds had just had their mini concert; Common Ground.

As promised, the concert held at Liquid Lounge to acclaim. It appears REZ and Isaac has found a way to unite spoken word and soul music in lyrical matrimony, and their ‘baby shower’ was a success.

For over an hour, the duo kept the crowd hooked with deft wordplay and melodic tunes, giving a short but stellar performance and preparing the way for their EP also titled ‘Common Ground’, to be released in February 2017. The atmosphere – the ambience of host ground Liquid Lounge perfectly lent itself to the night’s performance, allowing the sounds from the live band breathe, not swallowing the performers and vice versa. The audience was also attentive, listening with rapt attention to piece after son after piece. And when the performance was over, elated fans went offstage to chop it up with the performers, take pictures, purchase REZ’s album EXPOSIT and to ask about the EP.

“We’ve actually started the recording process. It’s a bit slow because Isaac is busy this time of the year with shows and appearances while I also have international performance commitments,” REZ said. “But – as soon as the festive season is over and I’m back in town, we’ll get it done and then, a release concert will be organized.”

We hope the duo stick to their promise, and deliver even more stellar content, the tip of which we were given a taste of last Friday (the 16th). Meanwhile, enjoy photographs from the Common Ground concert.

Comments