FUT Minna orders 44 students to withdraw

by Dolapo Adelana

The Federal University of Technology, Minna ob Friday asked forty-four students from various faculties withdraw over poor academic performance and examination malpractice.

The university’s spokesperson, Mrs Lydian Ledgu, said the affected students have been ordered to vacate the campus.

According to Ledgu, 22 students were advised to withdraw due to poor academic performance while the remaining were expelled for their involvement in examination malpractices.

“The university authority will not tolerate any act that will tarnish its highly earned academic standard,’’ Ledgu said.

She advised students of the institution to take their academic work seriously and shun all vices that could lead to their expulsion.