“The future is female” | Watch Hillary Clinton’s first video since Trump became President

Presidential hopeful and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton has mostly kept a low profile since the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald Trump. She did acknowledge the #WomensMarch on the 21st of January via her Twitter where she thanked the women who marched for speaking up for very important values.

Not forgetting that she also “went Gaga for the Lady” and her performance during Sunday’s Superbowl Halftime show.

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

This new video was released for the Makers Conference which holds in California till the 8th of February. The conference brings “together hundreds of trailblazing leaders, inviting everyone to #BEBOLD, elevate the conversation and raise challenges and solutions through action-oriented sessions.

Her words are probably all women need to hear right now as she makes it clear she wholeheartedly supports women being assertive.

