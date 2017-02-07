“The future is female” | Watch Hillary Clinton’s first video since Trump became President

Presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton who lost to Donald Trump in the elections in November waves at the crowd

Presidential hopeful and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton has mostly kept a low profile since the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald Trump. She did acknowledge the #WomensMarch on the 21st of January via her Twitter where she thanked the women who marched for speaking up for very important values.

Not forgetting that she also “went Gaga for the Lady” and her performance during Sunday’s Superbowl Halftime show.

This new video was released for the Makers Conference which holds in California till the 8th of February. The conference brings “together hundreds of trailblazing leaders, inviting everyone to #BEBOLD, elevate the conversation and raise challenges and solutions through action-oriented sessions.

Her words are probably all women need to hear right now as she makes it clear she wholeheartedly supports women being assertive.

