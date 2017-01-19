The News Blog

Gambia: Barrow arrives for ‘inauguration’

President-elect of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has arrived at his country’s embassy in Senegal for his inauguration, BBC Africa reports.

Barrow, who was dressed in all white waved at crowds outside the building before being escorted inside.

According to Senegalese TV, all UN Security Council states are represented at the inauguration of Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow in Senegal’s caital Dakar.

Moments before arriving the embassy, Barrow tweeted, “It is time”.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

BREAKING: Adama Barrow sworn in as President of The Gambia

Opinion: Waiting on Donald Trump

Botswana rejects Jammeh as Gambian president

UN to decide Jammeh’s fate today

Yahya Jammeh’s lawyer flees to Senegal, advises him to step down

Olusegun Adeniyi YNaija

Olusegun Adeniyi: The endgame in Banjul

‘We won’t engage ECOWAS troops’, Gambia’s army chief

Timeline: Yahya Jammeh, the disaster waiting to happen

Jammeh: 200 Nigerian troops head to Senegal (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.