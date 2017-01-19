Gambia: Barrow arrives for ‘inauguration’

President-elect of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has arrived at his country’s embassy in Senegal for his inauguration, BBC Africa reports.

Barrow, who was dressed in all white waved at crowds outside the building before being escorted inside.

According to Senegalese TV, all UN Security Council states are represented at the inauguration of Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow in Senegal’s caital Dakar.

Moments before arriving the embassy, Barrow tweeted, “It is time”.

Comments