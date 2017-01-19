Gambia: President-elect, Adama Barrow to be inaugurated in Senegal

Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow has said his inauguration as leader of the West African country would take place today at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

Barrow made the announcement on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He wrote, “You are all welcome to my inauguration today 4pm at The #Gambian embassy in #Dakar.”

The President-elect had left Gambia with ECOWAS after a second meeting with President Yahya Jammeh yielded no results.

Jammeh has refused to handover power after losing the December 1 Presidential election to Barrow.

ECOWAS troops are already stationed at the the Gambian border to oust Jammeh whose tenure expired at midnight.

