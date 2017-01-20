Gambia: Sirleaf, Conde arrive Banjul to convince Jammeh to step down

Presidents of Liberia and Guinea, Ellen Sirleaf and Alpha Conde arrived Banjul, capital of Gambia to hold last minute talks with Yayha Jammeh to convince him to step down.

ECOWAS gave Jammeh a noon deadline to vacate office.

Jammeh on Friday asked for an extension of the deadline to 4pm.

Adama Barrow was sworn in as president on Thursday at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

Speaking after taking oath of office in Dakar, he called on security forces to “demonstrate their loyalty” in a standoff with outgoing President of the country, Yahya Jammeh.

“From today on, I am the president of the Gambia regardless of whether you voted for me or not.

“I command the chief of defence staff and officers of high command to demonstrate their loyalty to me as commander in chief without any delay.

“I command all members of the armed forces to remain in their barracks, those found wanting or in possession of firearms without my order will be considered rebels.”

