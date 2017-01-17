Gambian foreign minister resigns, as Jammeh’s tenure ends soon

Gambia’s Foreign Minister, Neneh MacDouall-Gaye has resigned from her position just as President Yahya Jammeh has insisted on staying in power two days to the end of his tenure.

MacDouall-Gaye on Monday said she cannot perform her duties effectively any longer under “the prevailing circumstances.”

“This letter serves as a formal notice of my resignation as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia,” Mrs. MacDouall-Gaye wrote.

“After due deliberation, I am of the conviction that under the prevailing circumstances I cannot effectively serve as foreign minister,” she added.

She prayed to Allah that the country’s political “impasse be resolved peacefully to the pride of The Gambia nation.”

The foreign minister’s resignation comes barely a week after Gambia’s information minister, Sheriff Bojang, resigned and fled the country.

MacDouall-Gaye was one of Jammeh’s most trusted allies who had served under various capacities in his government.

There are unconfirmed reports that the country’s minister of finance and economic affairs, Addou kolley, minister of trade, industry and employment, Abdou Jobe, minister of Environment, Ousman Jarju, may have also resigned from the government.

Jammeh had vowed not to relinquish power as the inauguration of President-elect draws closer on Thursday.

