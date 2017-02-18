Gambian President Adama Barrow to be officially inaugurated on Saturday

by Azeez Adeniyi

Gambian president, Adama Barrow will on Saturday be officially sworn in at the Independence Stadium in Banjul, the country’s capital.

The inauguration coincidentally falls on The Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration.

US Department of State, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Linda Thomas-Greenfield is ecpected to be at the event.

Barrow had taken his first oath of office in Dakar, at the Gambian embassy in Senegal after former President Yahya Jammeh refused to leave office.

He was sworn-in by the head of The Gambian bar association.

This second oath will be administered by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.

