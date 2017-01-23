Gambian President Barrow announces Jammeh’s ex-minister as Vice-President

Gambian President Adama Barrow has appointed an ex-minister to former President Yahya Jammeh as Vice President.

Barrow appointed Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, a former health minister

- Advertisement -



Jallow-Tambajang had persuaded all the opposition parties to come together and field a single candidate.

Spokesman Halifa Sallah said she was appointed to correct the gender balance in Barrow’s administration.

“Consideration has been given in terms of balance of the constitution of the cabinet,” he said.

She had said Jammeh would be prosecuted for crimes committed by his regime.

Her statement had prompted Jammeh to reverse his decision of conceding defeat.

- Advertisement -



Comments