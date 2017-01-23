The News Blog

Gambian President Barrow announces Jammeh’s ex-minister as Vice-President

Gambian President Adama Barrow has appointed an ex-minister to former President Yahya Jammeh as Vice President.

Barrow appointed Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, a former health minister

- Advertisement -

Jallow-Tambajang had persuaded all the opposition parties to come together and field a single candidate.

Spokesman Halifa Sallah said she was appointed to correct the gender balance in Barrow’s administration.

“Consideration has been given in terms of balance of the constitution of the cabinet,” he said.

She had said Jammeh would be prosecuted for crimes committed by his regime.

Her statement had prompted Jammeh to reverse his decision of conceding defeat.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

No immunity deal for Yahya Jammeh – Barrow

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

How Jammeh looted $11m from Gambian treasury – Barrow’s aide

From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week

“What’s wrong with going on vacation?” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

ECOWAS troops enter Gambia ahead of Adama Barrow’s arrival

This is the deal Yahya Jammeh signed before stepping down (READ)

Pres. Trump, Gov. Fayose, Nigerian Air Force | Here are last week’s winners and losers

Farooq Kperogi: Buhari’s Gambian gambit as Borno burns

Loading...