Gambian President Yahya Jammeh shuts down two radio stations

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has closed down two private radio stations in Banjul, as post-election crisis continues.

Head of the Gambia Press Union, Emil Touray said Teranga FM and Hilltop Radio were closed on Sunday.

“Teranga FM and Hilltop Radio were closed on Sunday.

Teranga’s headquarters were shut down by a police officer and four members of the National Intelligence Agency,” Touray said.

He added, “It is a slap in the face of the country’s democratic process.

“People will not have access to information in this critical period of our history.”

Jammeh had refused to relinquish power after losing the Presidential election to head of the opposition, Adam Barrow.

Jammeh had earlier conceded defeat but reversed his decision a week later, stating that there were errors in the results.

Jammwh who has ruled for 22 years has also accused ECOWAS of declaring war against him.

