This valentine, the Love Spill-Over Weekend happened at Genesis Cinemas, Lekki and Sangotedo. Lots of gifts were given out (including cinema tickets) to its esteemed customers at the Box-office and VIP areas.

5 Lucky couples will also be featured on Magazine. There were also board game(s) for couples at our Novare lekki, sangotedo site.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments