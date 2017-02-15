Get the edge you need: British Council invites you to attend the #StudyUKEnterprise sessions

Are you a budding entrepreneur? Do you have a great business idea? Would you like to learn from experienced Nigerian entrepreneurs?

Meet Sophia & Keturah, the first place winners of the 2016 Enterprise Challenge at the #StudyUKEnterprise sessions.

Keturah Ovio-Onoweya, a trained Software Engineer birthed two (2) companies within one year, both dedicated to Sustaining the African Art and Creative Industries. Qeturah.com focused on becoming the number 1 online marketplace to discover quality Made in Nigeria (and in the future, Africa) brands at competitive prices and Usanii (myusanii.com) an online resource to discover, collect, and learn about unique African Artists and their works, from the continent.

Sophia Ike-Onu, a trained Architect with a Master’s degree in International Architectural Regeneration and Development, launched The5kShop.com in 2014. The5kShop.comis an online retail store which sells quality fashion all under the price cap of 5000 naira ($12). The company has launched an indigenous high street brand called T5S which designs, produces and sells chic fashion and accessories made in Nigeria.

British Council invites you to attend the #StudyUKEnterprise session to meet seasoned Nigerian entrepreneurs,learn and ask questions about how they deal with daily business challenges and how they are still sustaining their businesses.

The #StudyUKEnterprise session will hold in Abuja and Lagos.

Register to attend learn more about all our speakers here: http://conta.cc/2kdLWGi

Limited seats available.

Sessions will hold as follows:

Abuja

Date: 15th February 2017

Venue: LadiKwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel, 1 LadiKwali Way, Abuja.

Time: 10am

Lagos Island

Date: 17th February 2017

Venue: Food of the Sun, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 10am

Lagos Mainland

Date: 18th February 2017

Venue: Classique Event Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Time: 10am

