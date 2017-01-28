Get in here guys: You can now earn up to N40,000 free airtime

Guys, you will love this!

Earning free airtime has never been this easy and it’s right within your reach!

Nigeria’s fastest and most secure mobile payment solution, Zoto, has introduced yet another mouthwatering deal that will allow users earn as much as N40,000 airtime by simply referring family and friends to the platform.

Tagged Zoto Referral 3.0, the new package allows users earn N500 on each person that signs up and makes first-time recharge of at least N50 using their referrers’ code while at the same time their referees receive their own recharge bonus of N500.

Are you still there? What are you waiting for? Hurry now and start sharing your personalised referral code with friends, family, and colleagues. And yes! Also to your yard people and anyone who cares to listen.

For more details on this awesome package, kindly visit this page.

