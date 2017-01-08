From Ghana with love, Trump’s N__ger Navy, and more | See our top 10 photos from the week here

We absolutely love it when we look back at the week in photographs. This week we have had the rare privilege of 7 days filled mostly with good cheer. President Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in yesterday as the new Ghanaian President, former minister of enviroment is expectedly having a good time at her new job as a UN Deputy Secretary-General and the Redeemed Christian Church has positioned itself for a lifetime of continuous existence.

Perhaps, the best yet is the news the release of another Chibok girl. See for yourself our top 10 photographs from this week:

Yesterday was a good day in Ghana. President Nana Akufo-Addo took over from John Mahama as the President of Ghana.

Former first lady Dame Patience Jonathan on Friday was decorated as the Amaibifiridokibo 1 of Dokube, George Town, Rivers State during the Dokube Peri-ti festival celebration.

Kiyoshi Kimura, the President of Kiyomura Co’s, the parent company of a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai won the bid for a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna caught in the north of Japan. In this photo, he is seen posing with his prized tuna at his sushi restaurant in Tokyo on Friday.

Yahoo had its time of public hate on Friday morning when this photo and headline were auto-posted to Twitter from the News website. A typo that the giabt should never have made had it publishing the controversial word “nigger” instead of “bigger”. The post has since been corrected and Yahoo apologised.

Rakiya Abubakar, another of the girls abducted by the insurgent group, Boko Haram in 2014 was rescued by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday, leaving the ascertained number of girks still in captivity at 196.

Acclaimed author and artist, Victor Ehikamenor is currently documenting the life of former President Obasanjo in photographs. He posted a few pictures during the week confirming this. A few years ago, he been commissioned to do a similar thing for Nobel Laureatte, Wole Soyinka at his home in Abeokuta.

This still from a Nigerian creative studio, Antill productions, made it to the Senate President’s list of favourite things this week and he in turn, made sure it was one of the best things we saw this week. Senator Bukola Saraki demanded to know the person(s) behind the brilliant animation.

A photo of RCCG pastor, Joseph Obayemi, who has now been appointed as the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s new General Overseer in Nigeria.



“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son, Eissa Al Mana into the world” announced a representative of the 50-year old singer on the 3rd of January.

Nigeria’s minister of environment turned Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations shares a hearty laugh with new appointee, Antonio Gueterres, at the United Nations New York Headquarters on the 4th of January when she and other officials received the organistaion’s 9th Secretary-General.

Comments

- Advertisement -