Gift to Justice Ademola has damaged Buhari – Murray-Bruce

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district Ben Murray-Bruce says the gift given to Justice Adeniyi Ademola by a lawyer to President Muhammadu Buhari has damaged him.

Bruce, who stated this on Thursday via his Twitter account added that the grass cutting scandal of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal has also damaged the president.

“The so called ‘gift’ to Justice Ademola by PMB’s lawyer and the SGF’s Grass cutter contract have damaged him far more than the opposition!” he said.

On Tuesday an operative of the Department of State Services, Babatunde Adepoju revealed that Joe Agi, a lawyer to Justice Ademola told him during an investigation that Kola Awodehin, a lawyer to president Buhari gave the judge the sum of N500000 as “wedding gift” for his (Ademola’s) daughter’s wedding.

