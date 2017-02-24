Gionee brand ambassador unveiled

Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd., on Tuesday 14th, February, 2017, officially unveiled the face and brand ambassador of its international phone brand in Nigeria.

The face of the brand is in person of Deborah Oluseyi Joshua, a Nigeria based English singer-songwriter, recording artist, performer, and record producer, popularly known as Seyi Shay.

Seyi Shay has won multiple awards and various nominations with her songs ranging from Airbrush, Pack and Go featuring Olamide (Baddo), Right Now, Irawo (Star) and her latest single, YOLO YOLO and she will be unveiling the latest Gionee phone models into the Nigeria mobile market.

The choice of Seyi Shay was informed according to Somoye Habeeb, the Marketing Director Gionee, by her success over the years in the Nigeria music industry and for being an inspiration to millions of Nigerians.

In keeping with its brand promise; Making Smiles, the event was also an occasion to put smiles on the faces of 15 attendees who emerged winners of the lucky dip and went away with brand new range of Gionee phones; Gionee S6s, Gionee M6, Gionee M6 Mirror, Gionee P8W and Gionee M5 which were presented to the winners by Seyi Shay.

The endorsement of Seyi Shay by Gionee is expected to make the products, services, and other offerings of GIONEE more appealing to customers and drive preference for the brand. She will be the face of Gionee at celebrations and promotional events, trade displays, exhibitions and launch of new Gionee phone models into the Nigeria mobile phone market.

Indeed, for Gionee and Seyi Shay this is definitely the start of a journey filled with smiles.

