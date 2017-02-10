The Gionee M6 is the new way to a man’s heart

Smartphones are everywhere, but one with features as alluring as the Gionee M6 will always stand the test of time. If you think the way to a man’s heart is food, trust me, the new Gionee M6 will change your mind.

Despite the ubiquitous nature of smartphones, the Gionee M6 is an easy pick for anyone who craves the best in a smartphone. Join me as I take you on my journey to the mysterious phone island where my Gionee masterpiece was discovered.

I WANTED EVERYTHING!

Don’t judge me! It’s a human cross to want everything. I wanted a phone that would have a super strong battery life (hey! I don’t have light issues but incessant charging feels like harassment). I also wanted a phone that will douse my security fears and maybe help me take better Selfies. (My selfies were really horrible).

Furthermore, the RAM and memory space in my phone’s life needed an upgrade. For crying out loud do I have to delete to collect more? My phone was hanging and it had a lot of other issues more than enough to make someone break down. That was it! I needed a new phone.

I WENT ON A SEARCHING SPREE!

Where in the world can I get a phone that can meet all my needs yet, not harm my wallet? I was determined not to settle for any phone but “the phone”. My breakthrough came when I saw the Gionee M6 commercial that claimed “the Gionee M6 could last for days on a single charge”. I thought it was just an ad but it is 4 weeks down the line, I haven’t had any regrets.

IT’S FLAUNTING TIME!

With a 5000 Milli ampere battery, a 4GB Ram and a 64GB ROM, Finger print security, a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 2.5D Edge Display and a fully metallic body, it will be a sin not to flaunt my new Gionee M6. The phone is 4GLte so it makes the phoning experience an interesting one. Make this Valentine one to remember for your boo.Visit https://www.jumia.com.ng/gionee-m6-champagne-64gb-5623902.html today.

