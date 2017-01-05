God instructed me not to serve in Buhari’s govt. for the first 2 years – Tunde Bakare

Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare says he was instructed by God not to serve in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the first two years, The Cable reports.

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election stated this to his church members in preparation for 2017.

He said he has been pressurised by some church members to serve in Buhari’s administration, but he insisted that it is best to follow God’s instruction.

“Are you not glad you serve a God who can say come up here and I would show you the things that would happen in the hereafter?” Bakare asked.

“Here we are today, almost two years into this administration. Many of you were putting pressure on me. Even a retired inspector general of police wrote to me, he said; Pastor, if you have only served in this government, maybe it would not be like this.

“And I said to you, God said to me, don’t touch it for the first two years. Don’t go near it, just be praying for them and be watching, and be monitoring the things that are happening.

“God knows where you should go, when you should go, so stop going aimlessly about. As many as are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God.”

Bakare added that he would be addressing issues across the nation via his state of the nation address scheduled for January 8, 2017.

Comments

- Advertisement -