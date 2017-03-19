God has ordained Biafra – MASSOB

by Dolapo Adelana

The Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Comrade Uchenna Madu, has said that the issue of Biafra has been ordained by God.

Madu said no amount of intimidation or killing of Biafra agitators will stop the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra.

The MASSOB leader made his position known in a statement while reacting to a comment credited to the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Yusuf Buratai, who had said that the sovereign state of Biafra will never be realised as long as he remains the Army Chief or in another four millennia.

The MASSOB leader said, “We understand that when an unqualified and inexperienced person suddenly occupies an unqualified position through dubious means, tribal/ethnic interest or political settlement, he must do the biddings of his master, his overzealousness to satisfy his master will always overshadow him. This is case of Buhari’s military stooge called Buruatai.”

Madu said Buratai’s statement was synonymous with those made by the former leaders of Yugoslavia, USSR, Indonesia and Sudan.

“So, we are not surprised by the statement of the likes of Buratai as it was the same arrogance which was exhibited by the leaders of Yugoslavia said before their country broke into six pieces which are today independent countries of Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“These are the sort of things that the leaders of the Soviet Union who are Russians said before their country broke into 15 pieces and today the former republics of Turkestan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan which had been under the yoke of Russia are all independent countries.”

He added, “These are the sort of things that the leaders of the Sudan said before their country broke into two and Southern Sudan was established.

“These are the sort of things that the leaders of Indonesia said before their country broke into two and East Timor was established. These are the sort of things that the leaders of Czechoslovakia said before their country broke into two and the Czech Republic and Slovakia were established and so on. Buratai obviously does not have a sense of history as many of his ilk who have been in the position of this ill fated country call Nigeria.”