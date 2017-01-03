God will shame my husband’s enemies – Fayose’s wife

Wife of Ekiti State governor, Feyisetan Fayose has said God will shame all those working against her husband, Ayodele Fayose’s government this year.

She spoke during this year’s edition of inter-religious Thanksgiving service

organised by the ofwce of Senior Special Adviser to governor Fayose on Religious Matters, Pastor Seyi Olusola, in Ado Ekiti.

“Every enemy pretending as friends, close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government, the Lord will expose them with shame this year. Enough is enough!,” she said.

She urged Ekiti state people to disregard any negative prophecy against the state.

“Don’t listen to whatever prophecies you are hearing from anyone. Anybody can say whatever they feel, but God has given all the power to turn every negative utterances to your favour. Confess positive things about Ekiti and it shall be so, no matter what any one says.

“The Lord said He will help us and we should fear not. I pray the Lord will give us the grace and enablement to hold these words and confess them daily.”

