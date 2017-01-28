A good relationship with Putin would be a great asset – Trump

US President, Donald Trump is hoping to have ‘a very fantastic relationship’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said this during a joint news briefing with visiting UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

- Advertisement -

Trump said having a good relationship with Putin would be a “great asset”.

“We look forward to have great relationship with all countries. We believe we can have a great relationship with Russia, China and other countries.

“That will be a great asset. I don’t know the gentleman (Putin). I hope we have a fantastic relationship. I don’t know if we won’t.

“I will be going to represent the American people. If it works out fine, that will be great against fighting ISIS but I will be representing the American people,” Trump said.

The President however noted that it was too early to talk about lifting sanctions on Russia.

Trump said he also had an hour phone call with Mexico’s president Enrique Nieto.

“We have a very great call” he said.

“I think it was a very friendly conversation” adding, “I and the Mexico’s president spoke for about an hour”.

UK Prime Minister, May said the UK wanted sanctions against Russia and Putin to continue until the Minsk agreement is implemented.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: Donald Trump and the age of masterful deception

British media agog as White House misspells UK Prime Minister’s name

US President Trump, Putin to hold first phone conversation

Madonna is a disgrace to America, she is disgusting – Trump

The Media Blog: Navel gazing about the media’s low approval ratings is nonsense

Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Audu Maikori, MD, Ontario oil (Ada Ugo-Ngadi) and others

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Mexico President cancels visit to White House over border wall row

“Don’t visit Washington, if you won’t pay for the wall” | Trump tells Mexican President

Loading...