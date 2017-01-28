A good relationship with Putin would be a great asset – Trump

US President, Donald Trump is hoping to have ‘a very fantastic relationship’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said this during a joint news briefing with visiting UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

- Advertisement -



Trump said having a good relationship with Putin would be a “great asset”.

“We look forward to have great relationship with all countries. We believe we can have a great relationship with Russia, China and other countries.

“That will be a great asset. I don’t know the gentleman (Putin). I hope we have a fantastic relationship. I don’t know if we won’t.

“I will be going to represent the American people. If it works out fine, that will be great against fighting ISIS but I will be representing the American people,” Trump said.

The President however noted that it was too early to talk about lifting sanctions on Russia.

Trump said he also had an hour phone call with Mexico’s president Enrique Nieto.

“We have a very great call” he said.

“I think it was a very friendly conversation” adding, “I and the Mexico’s president spoke for about an hour”.

UK Prime Minister, May said the UK wanted sanctions against Russia and Putin to continue until the Minsk agreement is implemented.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments