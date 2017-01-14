The News Blog

Gov. Ajimobi apologised to Lautech students in full video clip (WATCH)

A video clip of Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi addressing students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who were protesting the 8 months closure of the institution recently went viral.

In the video, Ajimobi was heard threatening to deal with the students if they continued to protest instead of begging.

He also said the students were not the first to stay at home for 8 months.

Ajimobi lashed at the students and even questioned the authenticity of the studentship of one of the protesters.

One of his aides, Babajide Fadoju has however released the full version of the governor’s meeting with the students.

The full clip showed that Ajimobi apologised to the students over the closure of the institution and intimated them with steps his government was taking ensure it is opened in a few weeks.

