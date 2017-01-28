Gov. Amosun visits Buhari in London

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Amosun was accompanied by Daisy Danjuma, a former senator, and one other individual.

The visit may have been a response to rumours that the President was dead.

The presidency had denied the rumours, stating that the President was not in any hospital and would address Nigerians from the UK if he wishes.

Last Thursday, Buhari wrote a letter to the senate to inform the legislative chamber of his 10-day vacation.

A statement by the presidency said Buhari would also undergo medical checkups during his vacation.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been acting as President until the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

