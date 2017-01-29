Gov. Okowa denies attempt to launder $10m with US-based mistress

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has denied allegations that he tried laundering $10m bailout funds through a US-based Ika-born actress, Georgina Onuoha.

In a statement by the Delta State Commissioner of Information, Pat Ukah, the governor described his involvement as “ridiculously tasteless and mischievous”.

- Advertisement -



“This can only be part of the unrelenting campaign of calumny and the ceaseless peddling of pernicious propaganda against the person and office of the Delta State Governor,” he said.

“It is instructive to state that The Nation, quoting sources from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that a serving governor from the South – South region, allegedly diverted $10M from the bail out fund for his state, without mentioning anybody’s name.

“We are appalled by the attempt to link Governor Okowa with the story by online media. For the record, the state government has severally in the past given account of how the bailout fund the state got from the Federal Government was used. We will not repeat ourselves here. Governor Okowa is a responsible family man and a well respected public figure,” the State Commissioner of Information stressed.

Ukah warned that those spreading such rumours will be dealt with if they do not desist.

“If those who are bent on carrying out their devious and dubious campaign of calumny against the governor refuse to stop this infamous trade of theirs, we reserve the right to take any action deemed appropriate to seek redress.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments