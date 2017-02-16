Governor Ambode edges out Willie Obiano for the top spot in the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

The latest YNaija Governors Effectiveness Ranking sees Governor Akinwunmi Ambode clinch the top spot from Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano. Ambode’s commitment to the Code Lagos programme gave him the edge this week, in light of the announcement of plans to set up 500 training centres across the state. This, combined with the success of the Lagos marathon, and the exemplary conduct of the Lagos State police during the #IStandWithNigeria protests, sealed the deal for him this week.

Governors Ajimobi and Aregbesola retain their positions at the bottom of the list as LAUTECH remains closed.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.

State PartyYear ElectedRank This WeekRank Last Week
Lagos StateAkinwunmi AmbodeAPC201512
Anambra StateWillie ObianoAPGA201021
Sokoto StateAminu Waziri TambuwalAPC201533
Delta StateIfeanyi OkowaPDP201544
Borno StateKashim ShettimaAPC201155
Bayelsa StateSeriake Henry DicksonPDP201166
Abia StateOkezie IkpeazuPDP201578
Ekiti StateAyo FayosePDP201487
Cross River StateProf. Benedict AyadePDP201599
Enugu StateIfeanyi UgwuanyiPDP20151010

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.

