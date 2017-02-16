Governor Ambode edges out Willie Obiano for the top spot in the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

The latest YNaija Governors Effectiveness Ranking sees Governor Akinwunmi Ambode clinch the top spot from Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano. Ambode’s commitment to the Code Lagos programme gave him the edge this week, in light of the announcement of plans to set up 500 training centres across the state. This, combined with the success of the Lagos marathon, and the exemplary conduct of the Lagos State police during the #IStandWithNigeria protests, sealed the deal for him this week.
Governors Ajimobi and Aregbesola retain their positions at the bottom of the list as LAUTECH remains closed.
So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.
|State
|Party
|Year Elected
|Rank This Week
|Rank Last Week
|Lagos State
|Akinwunmi Ambode
|APC
|2015
|1
|2
|Anambra State
|Willie Obiano
|APGA
|2010
|2
|1
|Sokoto State
|Aminu Waziri Tambuwal
|APC
|2015
|3
|3
|Delta State
|Ifeanyi Okowa
|PDP
|2015
|4
|4
|Borno State
|Kashim Shettima
|APC
|2011
|5
|5
|Bayelsa State
|Seriake Henry Dickson
|PDP
|2011
|6
|6
|Abia State
|Okezie Ikpeazu
|PDP
|2015
|7
|8
|Ekiti State
|Ayo Fayose
|PDP
|2014
|8
|7
|Cross River State
|Prof. Benedict Ayade
|PDP
|2015
|9
|9
|Enugu State
|Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
|PDP
|2015
|10
|10
*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.
