Governor Ambode edges out Willie Obiano for the top spot in the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

The latest YNaija Governors Effectiveness Ranking sees Governor Akinwunmi Ambode clinch the top spot from Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano. Ambode’s commitment to the Code Lagos programme gave him the edge this week, in light of the announcement of plans to set up 500 training centres across the state. This, combined with the success of the Lagos marathon, and the exemplary conduct of the Lagos State police during the #IStandWithNigeria protests, sealed the deal for him this week.

Governors Ajimobi and Aregbesola retain their positions at the bottom of the list as LAUTECH remains closed.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.

State Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode APC 2015 1 2 Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2010 2 1 Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal APC 2015 3 3 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 4 4 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 5 5 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 6 6 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 7 8 Ekiti State Ayo Fayose PDP 2014 8 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 9 9 Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi PDP 2015 10 10

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

