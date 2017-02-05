“Governor Ayo Fayose, we are also speaking to YOU” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

This past week was going to be all about 2Baba’s protest and a little bit of the usual from the FG and Trump until the Queen Bey handed us some lemonades.

Here are the top 10 quotes from the oast week:

“Just finished with the DSS, they were professional… it is well.

–Apostle Suleiman‘s tweet after he and his supporters ended the previous week’s episode with the government in a cliff hanger.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. -The Carters”

–Beyonce‘s internet-breaking post that announced her new pregnancy to the world on Wednesday.

“Donald Trump, having been elected as president of the United States may not have been the choice of many people living in the United States because of the divided support system for the outgoing president Barack Obama, who was supporting an upcoming woman president, who was supposed to be a woman president, Hillary Clinton. So so many people oppose his position, but I feel that once he took up his position, he was able to unify the entire nation.”

–Miss Kenya Universe botched her chances of becoming the Miss Universe 2016 when she uttered those words at the Miss Universe competition finale last Sunday.

“Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”

President Donald Trump got very angry so many times this week and this was only the first outburst.

“We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US.”

-Google CEO, Sundar Pichai to Trump regarding hi immigration ban. Sundar, an immigrant, joined the like of Apple’s Tim Cook to warn Trump about how Silicon Valley may not survive without immigrants.

“@GovAyoFayose, We are also speaking to YOU. FG, State, LG. Education: you owe salaries… Transparency: your govt is NOT transparent.”

Governor Fayose thought he’d score quick points this week by latching on to the protest planned by 2Baba and Enough is Enough but the group had a few interesting NO tweets for him.

“Indeed Okorocha is an example of what a leader should not be. He talks of ideas when he cannot pay workers salaries… Are those the kind of ideas we need at this critical time?”

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano asked about his Imo State counterpart.

“Comparing Okorocha with Obiano is like Comparing Messi of Barcelona FC with the left wing player of Mberi Secondary in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State”

The first shot from Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha‘s office that prompted Willie Obiano’s question quoted above. Certainly reminiscent of the old saying about all being fair…

I spoke with Sports Minister, Barrister Dalung, to commiserate with him on the death of his wife, Briskila. May her soul Rest In Peace. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 31, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari’s finally spoke from his vacation.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous. I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness. Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

-Chief Olusegun Obasanjo finally spoke to the issue about the President’s absence. While it is still unclear why these were his choice of words, we’ll hold on to them because we know the former president well enough to sense that this is not the end of it.

