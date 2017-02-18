FreeAudu: Governor El-Rufai needs to bring charges against Audu Maikori, for his own sake

The reactions to the arrest of Chocolate City Entertainment boss, Audu Maikori have spiralled since Nigerians woke up to the news. We reported late Friday night that Maikori had been arrested in Lagos by the Nigerian Police and was flown to Abuja where he is held in the Police Headquarters. According to his lawyer, he was detained based on the charge of “attempting to incite the public”.

Amidst the calls for Maikori’s immediate release, former Minister and BBOG Campaigner, Oby Ezekwesili sent out a series of tweets detailing briefly her conversation with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. He is believed to have ordered Maikori’s arrest based on the false information the latter spread in the heat of the killings in Southern Kaduna, for which he later apologised.

Although Mrs Ezekwesili has made it known that Audu Maikori will be released from detention, she made reference to a statement the governor made during their conversation.

The @GovKaduna stated that the actions for which @Audu apologized inflamed the #SouthKaduna conflict more & so the law taking its course. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

Governor Nasir El-Rufai claims Maikori’s actions – a false story he was told by his former driver which he failed to verify and images of a genocide in another country which he erroneously shared – inflamed the Southern Kaduna conflict more. But does the Governor have proof? Can he produce authentic statistical representation of the number of deaths before Maikori’s so-called inflammatory actions and after? We can’t say, but ourThe guess is no.

The crisis in Southern Kaduna dates back to the early 2000s and over the years, the region had seen varied attacks based on religious and ethnic differences. Late last years, Fulani herdsmen invaded the SK communities, sacked homes and killed hundreds. For the most part, the government on the federal level was silent, the state government headed by El-Rufai was not exactly responsive either. In fact, the governor was himself accused by a union of Southern Kaduna residents of constantly referring to the killings as reprisal, hence painting the victims as attackers.

In December 2016, Governor El-Rufai told newsmen that the state government, early on in his administration had pleaded with and paid off suspected Fulani herdsmen to stop the massacre of lives. The payment was supposed to be compensation for the cows that were lost. A move that even a toddler would dismiss as counterproductive and which indeed turned out a waste, as the killings did not stop.

Audu Maikori only blew the trumpet on the happenings in Southern Kaduna which were by far sketchy to most Nigerians who live in other parts and only depend on the news that trickled from news sites. Admittedly, he gaffed in the process but to say he inflamed the situation is a bit ludicrous, except of course there’s proof.

And if there is proof, charges need to be brought against Maikori. In the absence of any charges or means of substantiating these claims made by the Kaduna state governor, then Audu Maikori’s arrest is pure intimidation and a well-played out attempt at silencing citizens. Somehow we want to believe that this is not the sort of thing Governor El-Rufai wants to be known for.

And, in any case, we doubt it will serve as a deterrent. The tougher the oppression, the louder the noise.

