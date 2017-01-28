“How governor lost $10m bailout funds to mistress”

Security agencies are currently probing a governor for allegedly diverting $10 million bailout funds allocated to his state, which was hijacked by his mistress, The Nation reports.

The governor reportedly sought the help of his mistress to launder the funds who however refused to deposit the amount in accounts the governor provided.

Investigations revealed that the governor attempted using his US-based mistress to launder the money so as to avoid security operatives.

The cash was allegedly either wired or hauled in tranches in order to beat the nation’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The refusal of his mistress to stash the funds in the right account had led to an uproar involving security operatives.

A source involved in the probe said, “A governor from an oil-producing state is in soup and under probe by some security agencies.

“The governor seems to have been duped by his mistress who stays in Texas in the United States.

“The governor is worried after discovering that his girlfriend has defrauded him of $10 million.

“What started as a love affair and promises of good faith has turned sour.

“Yet the governor would not want his wife or the people of the state, who will be disappointed, to know about this ugly transaction.”

The security chief added: “Investigation so far indicated that the governor allegedly diverted part of the bailout funds meant for his state to the mistress.

“All relevant security agencies are already tracking how the cash was wired to the mistress as well as the whereabouts of the funds.

“Very soon, the details of the transaction will be revealed to Nigerians.

“This is why the government has decided to monitor how bailout funds and London-Paris loan refunds were spent.”

The Presidency in 2016 released the sum of N1. 266.44 trillion to 36 states within nine months.

