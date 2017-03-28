Governors have no moral right to say Buhari has failed – Shehu Sani

by Dolapo Adelana

Senator Shehu Sani has said state governors had no moral right to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari for non-perfomance.

Sani, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, said this on Tuesday after a meeting with community leaders in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

“I will say it well; no governor in Nigeria has any moral right to call President Muhammadu Buhari a failure.

“You collect Federal allocation and local government allocation every month, so you cannot call President Buhari a failure.

“You collect Ecology fund, Paris Club fund and bailout fund so you cannot call Mr. President a failure,” Mr. Sani said.

Sani said President Buhari has achieved a lot in government better than most state governors.

“If you don’t want Buhari to have a cabal, you should dissolve the cabal in your own houses; and if you want Buhari to have listening ears of Nigerians, you must perform.

“I want to call on the president, as we gear up towards 2019, he should never recommend anybody for election again to the public; he should allow people to decide who they want to vote in and who they want to vote out.

“President Buhari should forget the culture of raising the hands of people; we are supporting him to contest 2019, but he should stop the culture of raising Mr A or Mr B’s hand; most of the time he is raising the hands of people who betrayed him and Nigeria.’’