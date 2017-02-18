‘Governors’ Forum planning to visit Buhari in London’

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) may send a delegation to London to visit President Muhammadu Buhari if he does not return home next week, Punch reports.

It was learnt that the governors took the decision during their last meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

A Governor who spoke under anonymity said they would visit the President if he doesn’t come back in the next one week.

He said, “We will visit the President if he doesn’t come back in the next one week. We decided to do this after the leaders of the National Assembly led by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki visited the President.

“It was a decision supported by all of us, including members of the Peoples Democratic Party, which is the main opposition party in the country.”

Recall that some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress have visited the President since his departure to UK.

Such APC chieftains include: Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan; Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; a national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and former interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

Some PDP lawmakers have however queried the exclusion of PDP members to the visit, especially the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Buhari was expected to return from his UK vacation on February 6 but had written the Senate requesting for permission to extend his vacation in order to get results of some tests conducted by his doctors.

