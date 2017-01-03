Govt, employers to be blamed for ghost workers’ syndrome – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said the menace of ghost workers in the public service was the fault of the government and employers of labour.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday said “The ICT system is about garbage in, garbage out.

“Once the system is compromised at any point in time, it then makes the entire data actually unreliable.

“And, therefore, this is a conspiracy at the highest level of state governments and even employers.

“It is not the workers that encourage this issue of ghost worker’s syndrome.

“No! It is employers at the highest level.

“I am aware that some state governments take out money in the name of workers’ salary through this ghost workers syndrome.

“Therefore, this same government will be the people now to engage consultants to do bio-metric capturing whereas they know what is happening.

“Therefore, it has not yielded any desired results.

“If we want actually to eliminate ghost workers entirely in our system – it is not possible to do that – but there must be commitment on the part of our government.’’

Recall that the Federal Government recently said it had identified 50,000 ghost workers on its payroll.

Comments

- Advertisement -