Govt stopping us from fighting militants in Lagos creeks -OPC

The Oodua People Congress has said the government has made it impossible to launch a war against the militants and criminals who operate in the Lagos creeks.

Leader of the group, Gani Adams said this while defending the inactions of group against the Niger Delta militants, suspected to be the brains behind the latest attack on Isheri North Estate GRA in Lagos.

Adams said he was shut down by the police for saying the truth.

He said, “For instance, after the abduction of the Oba of Iba and subsequent arrest of about 130 suspects between June and August, 2016, I was summoned to the police headquarters in Lagos.

“The commissioner of police said there was a signal from Abuja that I should be careful with my statements so that I would not cause an inter-ethnic crisis. I told them I could not keep quiet when my people were being killed.

“If you are not called to save someone and you venture into such an operation, you can land in trouble. If the government believes that we have a role to play in security, it would carry us along.

“We would try our best to rout the militants if the government tells us it needs our assistance.”

