We are gradually reviving Nigeria’s economy – Buhari

by Azeez Adeniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Nigeria’s economy was gradually recovering.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari said this while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Fahad Bin Abdullah Sefyan, in a farewell audience at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said a lot of Nigerians are in Saudi Arabian Universities, asides visiting Mecca and Medina.

“Noting that the last farming season was quite good, and the Nigerian economy was gradually reviving, President Buhari said the two countries would have more areas to collaborate in future,” the statement read.

“I quite appreciate the relationship between the two countries,” the President added.

Sufyan while speaking on the security situation in the country said, “I think you are doing very well, Your Excellency. We know what you have done with Boko Haram, and we applaud you.”