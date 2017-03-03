“My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead” | Remy Ma says she’s done discussing Nicki Minaj

by Dolapo Adelana

Rapper Remy Ma has given what seems to be her final words in her beef with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

Recall that last weekend, Ma who just recently got out of jail released a 7-minute diss track, Shether where she took Minaj to the cleaners.

Speaking on Friday morning to Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams show, Ma, who was seated with Fat Joe, gave her parting shot, in reference to Minaj, saying, “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead”.