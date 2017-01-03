Group drags Buhari to court over Lawal, Magu corruption allegations

The Save Nigeria Group (SNG) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of waging “a lopsided” anti-corruption war.

The group is urging the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the President to commence criminal proceedings against both the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.

They also prayed the court to compel the President to sack Lawal and Magu.

