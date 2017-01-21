Gunmen abduct Borno LG chairman

Unknown gunmen on Friday night abducted the chairman of Bama Local Government Area of Borno, Modu Guja, Premium Times reports.

According to a security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the council chairman was kidnapped by some men pretending to be plain-clothed security men who drove on a tricycle (popularly known as Keke) to his Lagos Street home in Maiduguri.

They entered the chairman’s house and asked him out for questioning.

“We just received an information from top a government official of Borno state that the Caretaker Chairman of Bama local government areas of Borno state, Ali Guja, was taken away from his residence at Lagos street, Maiduguri, by two unknown men who came in a keke Napep tricycle,” said the police source.

“The two men disguised as security operatives and took him to unknown destination.

“Till this moment, we do not have any idea about his whereabouts,” the source said.

