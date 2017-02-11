Gunmen assassinate man, injure son in Benin

A middle-age man was killed on Friday along Siluko road in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the victim was a retired staff of a multinational oil company based in Delta State.

A source said the deceased was in a white Hilux vehicle with his family when they were attacked.

He was said to have been shot in the head while his son was reportedly injured after he was hit by the same bullet.

A pump-action gun was said to have been found at the back seat of Hilux vehicle belonging to the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Nkombe, confirmed the incident.

He said the son of the deceased was responding to treatment while the wife was unhurt.

Nkombe said, “Yes, somebody was shot yesterday (Friday). The body was taken to a morgue. Investigation is on.

“They (assailants) did not stop; they just shot him and continued the movement. So, we are on the trail of the suspects now; the police are investigating.

‎”The man was a retired Shell worker. It is like a case of an assassination; they did not stop. They just shot him.”

