Gunmen attack police station, kill officer

Unknown gunmen have attacked a police station in Dengi, Kanam local government area of Plateau State, killing an officer, injuring others and carting away several rifles, Premium Times reports.

According to a police source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the attack happened on Sunday night.

The source said Monday that the commissioner of police, Peter Ogunyanwo, left Jos, early Monday to the scene to ascertain the level of damage.

Police spokesman, Terna Tyopev, could not be immediately reached on phone.

