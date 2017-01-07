Gunmen behead 1 in attack on Delta community

Gunmen on Friday beheaded a 36-year old man, Mr. Gabriel Sibe, an indigene of Isaba, an Ijaw community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to The Vanguard the attack suspected to have been carried out by youths of Isaba, a neighbouring Urhobo community left one person injured and another declared missing.

The leader of Isaba kingdom, Mark Sibe, said the incident which happened between 8am and 9am as the gunmen beheaded his brother

He said, “It happened between 8.00 am and 9.00 am near Isaba, it was through a gun battle, the police have come to examine the body of the 36- year-old Gabriel.”

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, also confirmed the beheading, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Zannah Ibrahim, Area Commander, Warri and operations officers moved into Aladja, Udu local government area, yesterday, as soon as the report was received to restore peace in the area.

However a youth Leader of Aladja, Wisdom Onotamre, said the report was false and a ploy to cover up an earlier attack on Ayama community.

“There is nothing of such. tt is another fabrication to cover up yet another Isaba attack on Ayama, three days earlier. Isaba attacked Ayama on Wednesday and the security operatives are aware of the damage they left behind again.”

