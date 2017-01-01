Gunmen kidnap Kogi monarch, demand N20m ransom

Alhaji Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta in Kogi State was on Sunday kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

A source said the monarch was on his way home when he was abducted.

A family member said the Ohi’s vehicle was intercepted on Lokoja-Ajaokuta road by the gunmen.

He said the driver and aide escaped gunshots by the kidnappers.

It was further gathered that the abductors have contacted the family and demanded N20 million ransom.

Police spokesman, Kogi State Command, ASP Williams Aya, said the incident was yet to be reported to the command.

