Gunmen kill 10 community JTF members in Benue

Ten youths were killed on Sunday evening by unknown gunmen during a meeting at Abaji in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was learnt that two gunmen shot at the youths who were members of the Community Joint Task Force while holding a meeting.

It was gathered that 10 persons died immediately while one survived with gunshot wounds.

The State Police Public Relations Officer , Moses Yamu confirmed the incident stating that nine persons died.

He added that police operatives have been drafted to the area.

