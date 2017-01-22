The News Blog

Gunmen kill one, injure 5 in Kaduna

One person has been killed and five others injured after unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, Kaduna State, the police said on Sunday.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Aliyu Usman said the incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

“The dead and the injured persons have been taken to the nearest medical centre in Ganawuri town, Plateau State,” Usman said.

He said the police has started investigating the incident.

“We are trailing the suspects behind the attack, but so far, no arrest has been made.

“We are, however, optimistic that the additional police operatives deployed in the area will fish out the culprits very soon,” he said.

He appealed to the public to always assist security agencies in the state with useful information to enable them to take proactive measures.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Just In: One killed as IPOB rally for Trump turns violent

Gunmen kill 10 community JTF members in Benue

10 CJTF members killed in Benue

Gunmen invade Turkish school, kidnap 8 in Ogun

Gunmen behead 1 in attack on Delta community

Gunmen kidnap Kogi monarch, demand N20m ransom

3 policemen killed by gunmen in FCT

Gunmen kill top Ekiti Police officer

The YNaija Tracklist: Maiduguri is now safer than most state capitals – Shettima | It’s risky to talk about Nigeria now, says Jonathan | More stories

Loading...