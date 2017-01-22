Gunmen kill one, injure 5 in Kaduna

One person has been killed and five others injured after unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, Kaduna State, the police said on Sunday.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Aliyu Usman said the incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

“The dead and the injured persons have been taken to the nearest medical centre in Ganawuri town, Plateau State,” Usman said.

He said the police has started investigating the incident.

“We are trailing the suspects behind the attack, but so far, no arrest has been made.

“We are, however, optimistic that the additional police operatives deployed in the area will fish out the culprits very soon,” he said.

He appealed to the public to always assist security agencies in the state with useful information to enable them to take proactive measures.

