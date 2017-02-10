Gunmen storm Kogi police station, kill 3

Two policemen and a detainee were killed on Friday after some gunmen attacked a police station at Eika community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the assailants who were about 10 stormed the police station at about 1am and opened fire on the policemen and detainee.

They later reportedly burnt the station and killed Chairman, Eika Community Development Association, Sadiq Obomi in his house.

State Commissioner of Police, Abdulahi Chafe, confirmed the incident.

A resident of the community and a member of the vigilante group said the gunmen came in two vehicles.

He said the incident lasted for 2 hours after which they escaped.

