“Hades,” “e fun mi lowo mi, “: Here are our top 10 tweets from the Headies 2016

Folks were not impressed with this year’s Headies award show. At least last year, there was a fight, which gave Nigerians exotic tea to settle down with. This year, they did not even try to have a fight. Instead, most members of the industry members boycotted the award ceremony.

Here’s what Nigerian Twitter had to say:

3 in 1

 

Blood of God. That bad?

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Loading...