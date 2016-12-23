“Hades,” “e fun mi lowo mi, “: Here are our top 10 tweets from the Headies 2016

Folks were not impressed with this year’s Headies award show. At least last year, there was a fight, which gave Nigerians exotic tea to settle down with. This year, they did not even try to have a fight. Instead, most members of the industry members boycotted the award ceremony.
Here’s what Nigerian Twitter had to say:
#headies2016 People who paid for this show must sure have been singing along with Aramide during her performance….e fun mi lowo mi😀
— Akinjide Makinde (@AkinjideMakinde) December 22, 2016
#Theheadies looks like a University departmental night
— KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) December 22, 2016
Headies was better under GEJ. Everything scattered under Buhari.
— Big Fish Gee (@GbemmyG) December 22, 2016
Me: Jona, why is this year #headies2016 boring?
Jona: The whole of Nigeria is boring.
Me: DSS, EFCC, SARS, Army, FRSC, time for action. pic.twitter.com/HLdeMZq2RH
— Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) December 22, 2016
Y'all seen your boy Derenle?? #TheHeadies2016 #headies2016 pic.twitter.com/eG9EOqS6lL
— Steven Chuks (@SteveChuks_) December 22, 2016
The headies with Alot of old school artistes with bad visual quality on a Thursday, is this some kind of #tbt or headies 2002?
— Uncle Steve[PMP] (@StevetweetsA) December 22, 2016
Whoever is the brain behind this #Headies boycott can effortlessly take over power from Buhari.
Well executed. Nobody saw it coming. 😂😂😂
— The Online Doctor. (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 22, 2016
When you thought someone was hailing you but it turns out it's the person's beside you 😳 Wizkid #Theheadies pic.twitter.com/laTLhIJauo
— Y! Online (@YNaija) December 23, 2016
"My memory verse is taken from the book of John, chapter 3 verse 16…" pic.twitter.com/Gzzda2dN1O
— Àgbékéọlá (@Sumzylee) December 22, 2016
3 in 1
'I wanna thank the "HAYDIS" – Flavour
KWENU !!!!!!!!!!
— Mr. JAG (@jag_bros) December 23, 2016
Flavour said 'heydiss'
— IFY (@Itz_MissIFY) December 23, 2016
And Flavour just called the headies: Hades pic.twitter.com/QCOBEXHnoT
— Femi Coker (@femifactor) December 23, 2016
The Headies they advertised to us VS The Headies we are getting #headies2016 pic.twitter.com/LLdLXWtu0x
— Anderson (@LazyWrita) December 22, 2016
Blood of God. That bad?