“Hades,” “e fun mi lowo mi, “: Here are our top 10 tweets from the Headies 2016

Folks were not impressed with this year’s Headies award show. At least last year, there was a fight, which gave Nigerians exotic tea to settle down with. This year, they did not even try to have a fight. Instead, most members of the industry members boycotted the award ceremony.

Here’s what Nigerian Twitter had to say:

#headies2016 People who paid for this show must sure have been singing along with Aramide during her performance….e fun mi lowo mi😀 — Akinjide Makinde (@AkinjideMakinde) December 22, 2016

#Theheadies looks like a University departmental night — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) December 22, 2016

Headies was better under GEJ. Everything scattered under Buhari. — Big Fish Gee (@GbemmyG) December 22, 2016

Me: Jona, why is this year #headies2016 boring? Jona: The whole of Nigeria is boring. Me: DSS, EFCC, SARS, Army, FRSC, time for action. pic.twitter.com/HLdeMZq2RH — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) December 22, 2016

The headies with Alot of old school artistes with bad visual quality on a Thursday, is this some kind of #tbt or headies 2002? — Uncle Steve[PMP] (@StevetweetsA) December 22, 2016

Whoever is the brain behind this #Headies boycott can effortlessly take over power from Buhari. Well executed. Nobody saw it coming. 😂😂😂 — The Online Doctor. (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 22, 2016

When you thought someone was hailing you but it turns out it's the person's beside you 😳 Wizkid #Theheadies pic.twitter.com/laTLhIJauo — Y! Online (@YNaija) December 23, 2016

"My memory verse is taken from the book of John, chapter 3 verse 16…" pic.twitter.com/Gzzda2dN1O — Àgbékéọlá (@Sumzylee) December 22, 2016

3 in 1

'I wanna thank the "HAYDIS" – Flavour KWENU !!!!!!!!!! — Mr. JAG (@jag_bros) December 23, 2016

Flavour said 'heydiss' — IFY (@Itz_MissIFY) December 23, 2016

And Flavour just called the headies: Hades pic.twitter.com/QCOBEXHnoT — Femi Coker (@femifactor) December 23, 2016

The Headies they advertised to us VS The Headies we are getting #headies2016 pic.twitter.com/LLdLXWtu0x — Anderson (@LazyWrita) December 22, 2016

Blood of God. That bad?

Comments

- Advertisement -