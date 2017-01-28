Harrysong didn’t honour his contract with us – Five Star Music

Five Star Music has said former label artiste, Harrysong breached a three-year contract he signed.

Harrysong who recently announced the birth of his own imprint, Alter Plate was arrested on Friday and later released by the label.

Five Star Music in a statement by C.C Chris said Harrysong had breached his contract with his former employers, Question Mark Records.

The record label said it had to pay N5m to take the case out of court.

Fiave Star said Harrysong signed a 3-year contract, including the release of three album which he has failed to honour.

The statement read in part: “Sometime in 2008 when Mr. Harry first approached our record label for a music contract, we immediately declined the request when we found out that he had a subsisting contract with one Mr. Kevin Luciano of ‘Question Mark Entertainment Label’. All efforts then by Mr. Harry to influence our management proved abortive as our position was maintained on grounds of equity, fairness and professionalism.

“When Harry’s employers (Question Mark Entertainment) got wind of his frantic efforts to desert his contract, a stern and official public statement was issued against Mr. Harry and a certain clause establishing his existing contract was clearly published for full consumption by the general public.

“Our move to do things right and professionally with Mr. Harry earned us a N20m suit from Mr. Kevin Luciano of Question Mark Entertainment (Records are there for confirmation). We were joined as co-defendants with Mr. Harry.

“Knowing the vulnerability of Mr. Harry on the impending legal suit, we solicited the help of certain well respected individuals in the music industry to wade into the matter, one of which was our dear veteran Daddy Showkey.

“Mr. Luciano having found out our intention from inception to act in good faith, agreed to withdraw his suit against Mr. Harry and our company But, not without consequential and settlement fees N5m. We paid this amount solely without Mr. Harry contributing a dime.

“Because we are known for running our affairs professionally and legally, we signed a three-year contract with Mr. Harry and certain conditions and obligations were specifically and properly spelled out apart from the terms of the contract. Most important of these were his obligations to our music label, which amongst others include: That he must deliver at least, three (3) full music albums on or before the expiration of the first term of his three year contract, otherwise the label solely reserves the right either to rescind or extend the contract. These conditions were never met.

“While in the employment of the Five Star Music Label, he must not engage himself in anyway whatsoever, whether directly, by proxy or through a third party in any music or recording business other than that of Five Star Music. This condition was also repeatedly breached as Mr. Harry has been releasing music, going on tours locally and internationally without our consent or paying the agreed percentage to the label.”

