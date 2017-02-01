Harrysong has promised to apologise to Five Star Music – Kcee

Singer Kcee has said former label mate, Harrysong has promised to a press conference where he would apologize to Five Star Music, LIB reports.

Harrysong had been arrested along side his manager, Desmond Ike yesterday.

The duo reportedly slept in police custody over alleged defamatory statements and forgery.

Kcee told LIB, “Harrysong has told me, he’s going to call for a press conference to apologise publicly. My mom is crying, she’s been calling me, telling me to free Harrysong. But the only thing that annoyed me was the last statement he made, it’s not nice on me. It’s not good on me that I invested all my money and time on him”.

The news platform also reports that Harrysong’s former management boss, Kevin Luciano and Kcee alongside Daddy Showkey and some lawyers are having a closed door meeting with Chairman of Five star music, E-money to finalize the release of the singer and his manager.

