Hate speech could become a hydra-headed monster if unchecked – Lai

Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the trend of hate speech if left unchecked could become a hydra-headed monster.

Mohammed said this while speaking on Tuesday night in Lagos at the conference dinner of the first West Africa regional round of the Oxford prize media law moot court competition.

He said the prevalence of hate speeches in the country posed a threat to peace and national security.

“Hate speech is becoming increasingly prevalent in all areas of our national endeavour, including religious, social, political and communal life.

“Experts, therefore, alerted that the level, trend and occurrence of hate speech constitute a threat to the peace, unity and security of the country.

“The phenomenon, if left unchecked could grow to become a hydra-headed monster which latently and silently creates a Rwandan-type experience,’’ he said.

While admitting that section 39 (1) of the 1999 constitution guarantees freedom of expression, he noted that section 45 (1) of the same constitution provides a caveat that the freedom shall not undermine public safety, public order and national peace.

Mohammed cited several examples of countries where hate speech and hate crimes are penalised.

“Belgian law penalises public announcements of intention to discriminate, hate or perpetrate violence against persons on grounds of race, colour, origin, descent or nationality.

“Danish law also forbids public statements that threaten, insult or degrade on account of race, skin colour, national/ethnic origin, faith or sexual orientation.

“In the same vein, Sweden punishes racial agitation, which includes expressions that threaten or demonstrate contempt on the grounds of race, colour, national/ethnic affiliation or religious belief,” he said.

